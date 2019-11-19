|
|
Oshkosh - Dennis Alan Penney, 80, passed away on November 19, 2019, just short of his 81st birthday, after a year and a half battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). He was born on December 8, 1938, in Waupaca County, Town of Farmington, to the late Ford and Vera (Bucknell) Penney. He served his country and was honorably discharged from the US Coast Guard. He married Nancy Shea on July 30, 1976.
Dennis owned and operated Dennis A Penney Tax Service from 1983-2018. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis and Amvets. Dennis served on the Oshkosh Board of Appeals for 14 years and volunteered at the Oshkosh Veteran Museum and Evergreen Retirement Community.
Dennis is survived by his wife Nancy, and daughters Meredith (Bill) Scheuermann and Doreen Hedtke, and grandchildren, Katrina (Kenny) Black, Maria Scheuermann (Brice Vollmer), William (Maddy Otto) Scheuermann, Heather Monthie and Kim Gollnow. Dennis is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in law, Bill (Phillis Engelbert) Shea, Jim (Brenda) Shea, Larry (Terri) Shea and Brian (Jane) Shea. Dennis is further survived by nieces and nephews, Ryan Shea, Eddie (Monika) Shea, Christopher (Megan) Shea, Tara (Josh) Olk, Leah (Andy) Stanczyk, Logan (Grace McCauley) Shea, Elaine and Sarah Shea, Michael (Sue) Medinger, Cathy (David) Brown, and Mitchell Penney.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Gerald and Ardyne Shea, siblings and their spouses, Gary (Jeanette) Penney and Joan (Kenny) Bradway, and brothers-in-law and sister in-law, Jeff and Dixie Shea, Tim Shea and nephew, Danny Shea.
Dennis loved swimming, the Packers, and traveling. He and his wife visited 49 of the 50 states, Europe, and Central America. A friend posted that Dennis "has always been one of the most intelligent and interesting people" he has ever known. "Name the topic and we will have a thoughtful, reasoned discussion: country music (and artists), sports, the Bible and religion in general, politics, history etc."
A service for Dennis will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church (2580 W 9th Ave) on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 4p.m.. Rev. Karen Jewell will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 2p.m. until the time of service.
The family of Dennis wishes to thank the staff at the Green Bay VA Clinic, in particular the Oncology Department, the Appleton VA Clinic, St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and Heartland Hospice in Fond du Lac for their kindness and support. The family also wishes to send their love and thanks to the many friends who supported Dennis along this hard way. Dennis was loved and will be missed.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019