1/1
Dennis Alvin Wiatrowski
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Alvin Wiatrowski

Dennis Alvin Wiatrowski passed away in Edina, Minnesota. Dennis was born June 12, 1944, to Alvin Anton and Ann Mathe Wiatrowski. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Oshkosh High School and lived in the Oshkosh area much of his life. In recent years, he relocated to Minnesota to be near to his boys and their families.

Dennis and his dad built and flew line-controlled airplanes, winning many titles. His passion as a young man was Corvettes, and he owned several. As an adult his passion was still racing, and also to help the people he cared for. Dennis became involved in speed boat racing and started a small business named the Leading Edge, building propellers for competition race boats. Dennis worked for many years at A. P. Nonweiller Company and then started another small business named the Sports Card Corner where he taught his sons the value of hard work and business ownership. Later in life, Dennis became a handyman assisting his friends and family with many home improvement projects.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents and his sister Donna Jean. He is survived by his sons Adam (children Kasia, Kail, Fletcher) and Jacob (Margaret) (children Axel, Edward and Otto), nieces and nephews Christine, Cindy, Glen and Sheila, and his former wife Mary (Midge) Wiatrowski. Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28th at 3PM. The public is welcome to attend the service virtually via Zoom. Visit his obituary page on Washburn-McReavy.com for the Zoom call details.

Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, 952-920-3996




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved