Dennis Alvin Wiatrowski
Dennis Alvin Wiatrowski passed away in Edina, Minnesota. Dennis was born June 12, 1944, to Alvin Anton and Ann Mathe Wiatrowski. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Oshkosh High School and lived in the Oshkosh area much of his life. In recent years, he relocated to Minnesota to be near to his boys and their families.
Dennis and his dad built and flew line-controlled airplanes, winning many titles. His passion as a young man was Corvettes, and he owned several. As an adult his passion was still racing, and also to help the people he cared for. Dennis became involved in speed boat racing and started a small business named the Leading Edge, building propellers for competition race boats. Dennis worked for many years at A. P. Nonweiller Company and then started another small business named the Sports Card Corner where he taught his sons the value of hard work and business ownership. Later in life, Dennis became a handyman assisting his friends and family with many home improvement projects.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents and his sister Donna Jean. He is survived by his sons Adam (children Kasia, Kail, Fletcher) and Jacob (Margaret) (children Axel, Edward and Otto), nieces and nephews Christine, Cindy, Glen and Sheila, and his former wife Mary (Midge) Wiatrowski. Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28th at 3PM. The public is welcome to attend the service virtually via Zoom. Visit his obituary page on Washburn-McReavy.com
