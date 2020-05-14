Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Berndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Berndt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Berndt Obituary
Dennis Berndt

Oshkosh - Dennis James Berndt, age 63 of Oshkosh, died Sunday May 10, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh on October 3, 1956 the son of the late Orville and Shirley Jones Berndt. He married Pattie Helmer in St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Oshkosh on September 14, 1979. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2008. Until the time of his retirement Dennis was employed by the Oshkosh Area School System. He was an avid Packer and Cub fan.

Dennis is survived by three sons; Joshua (McKenzie) Berndt, of Lexington SC., Ryan (Katie LaCombe) Berndt, Oshkosh, Corey (Rachel Davis), Oshkosh, four grandchildren; Hallee, Drew, Josh Jr., Reese, two brothers; Dave (Deb) Berndt, Oshkosh, Doug (Mary) Berndt, Omro, two sisters; Laurie (Todd) LaBorde, Oshkosh, Beth (Mike) Schuppe, Oshkosh. Dennis is further survived by his girlfriend Patricia Gilles, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank all the medical staff at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh, and UW Madison for all their hard work and continued support for the last couple of years.

A private visitation was held in the Poklasny Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in the future

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 14 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -