Dennis Berndt
Oshkosh - Dennis James Berndt, age 63 of Oshkosh, died Sunday May 10, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh on October 3, 1956 the son of the late Orville and Shirley Jones Berndt. He married Pattie Helmer in St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Oshkosh on September 14, 1979. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2008. Until the time of his retirement Dennis was employed by the Oshkosh Area School System. He was an avid Packer and Cub fan.
Dennis is survived by three sons; Joshua (McKenzie) Berndt, of Lexington SC., Ryan (Katie LaCombe) Berndt, Oshkosh, Corey (Rachel Davis), Oshkosh, four grandchildren; Hallee, Drew, Josh Jr., Reese, two brothers; Dave (Deb) Berndt, Oshkosh, Doug (Mary) Berndt, Omro, two sisters; Laurie (Todd) LaBorde, Oshkosh, Beth (Mike) Schuppe, Oshkosh. Dennis is further survived by his girlfriend Patricia Gilles, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank all the medical staff at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh, and UW Madison for all their hard work and continued support for the last couple of years.
A private visitation was held in the Poklasny Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in the future
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 14 to May 17, 2020