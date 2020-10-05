Oshkosh - Dennis E. Tyson, age 80, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1940 to the late Earl and Mary (Lichtenwal) Tyson. He married the love of his life, Sandra (Brunette) Tyson on April 28, 1962, and their love blessed them with a son, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.Many memories were made on the softball diamond while Dennis enjoyed playing for the Rockwell Team. He also enjoyed cooking, especially Thanksgiving dinners for his family; putzing out in his yard; and spending quality time with his family.He adored his family, especially his great-grandchildren, who proudly referred to him as "Papa Pringles" due to always having a stash of Pringles and hiding them around the house for the grandkids to find. Dennis thoroughly enjoyed his 25 years of retirement perfecting his yard and spending his mornings fishing by the river with the "old timers".Dennis is lovingly survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra; his son, Tim (Diane) Tyson; grandchildren, Tyler (Catie) Tyson and Trista Tyson; great-grandchildren, Berklee and Oaklee Tyson. Dennis is proceeded in death by his parents and siblings Larry (Bev) Tyson and Shirley Anderson.To honor Dennis' wishes, no service will take place. However, he and his family would like to thank all the people who touched his life. And those who helped during his journey on earth.In addition, the Tyson family sends their heartfelt thanks to the Oshkosh Paramedics, Police, and Fire Departments, who assisted Dennis and his family. Their efforts and kindness were deeply appreciated.