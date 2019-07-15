|
|
Dennis G. Valstad
Ripon - Dennis Gene Valstad, age 69, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison.
Dennis was born February 7, 1950, in Dodgeville, WI, the son of Victor and Irene (Knudtson) Valstad. He graduated from Barneveld High School in 1968; and UW Platteville in 1972. He was drafted and served in the US Army in 1973 until his release in 1975 as a Specialist Fourth Class. Dennis then moved to Ripon and worked at Green Giant for many years, then owned and operated Vogue Dry Cleaning in Ripon. He then worked for Sara Lee delivering products. After retirement, Dennis delivered fertilizer for United Co-op in Pickett and Pierce fire trucks throughout the country. He was active in the Ripon American Legion Brown-Parfitt Post #43, Early Bird Kiwanis, Immanuel United Methodist Church, FFA Alumni and kept in close touch with his high school and college friends, including Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity brothers. He had a pilot's license and enjoyed flying. Dennis was helpful in so many ways, without fanfare. He was described as being quietly attentive; he cared very much for people without drawing attention to himself. Dennis will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his sisters, Diane Ludlum of Platteville and Delores (Paul) Swedlund of Barneveld; nieces and nephews, Troy (Brenda) Ludlum, Tammy (Brian) Benoy, Tessy (Sam) Noel, Tina (James) Freeman, Matthew (Elizabeth Fleming) Swedlund, and Kristin (Andrew Twiton) Swedlund; 15 great-nieces and nephews as well as many cousins and dear friend, Jerry Mollett. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Tom Ludlum and long-time companion, Mary Novitske.
Visitation for Dennis will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4 - 7:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971 and again on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10 - 11:00 am at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral Service for Dennis will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at Immanuel United Methodist Church, with Reverend Harsha K. Kotian officiating. A Final Salute with Military Honors will take place following the service. Interment will be held at a later date at Perry Lutheran Church Cemetery in Daleyville, WI. Memorials may be directed to Ripon Food Pantry, 102 W. Jackson St., Ripon, WI 54971 or Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 15 to July 17, 2019