Dennis John Flanagan



1928 -2020



On Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, John Flanagan passed away peacefully.



John was born on June 30, 1928. He was raised in Pickett, WI.



He enlisted into the Air Force in 1948 and served for 4 years. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 3 Battle Stars.



After his discharge in 1952, John continued his education and received his degree in teaching. He spent his entire career teaching Science in Oshkosh, first at Webster Stanley Junior High and then at Perry Tipler.



After retirement, John and Margaret moved to Redgranite and lived there until her passing in 2019.



He spent that time doing the things he enjoyed most-visiting with family and friends, Sunday drives, bird watching and walking through the woods taking in as much of nature as he could.



John will be missed by all that knew him for his quick wit and sense of humor.



John was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, parents William and Elizabeth, brothers Don (Lorraine), Carrol (Kay), Leon (Dorothy), Milton (Dorothy), Bob, Merle (Margaret), Clay (Ginny) and sisters Betty (Rudy)Freund, Bonnie (Art) Brayton, brothers-in-law Jim Brisky and Bob Lotz.



He is survived by his children Patti (Doug) Nichols, Denise (Jim) Biesinger, Joe (Stephanie) Flanagan and Chris Flanagan and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank all the people who help care for John. Colleen Flanagan, Dusty Goff, Karen Kaminski and more while living in Redgranite. Also, all the caretakers from Brookdale Memory Care unit in Appleton and Aseracare hospice care. We so appreciate the care he was given. We are truly blessed and could not have done this without you. Due to the current health crisis and the respect for family and friends, private funeral services will be held on Tuesday and burial will follow in St. Mark's Catholic Cemetery in Redgranite.









