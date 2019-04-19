|
|
Oshkosh - Dennis Troxell, 70, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home. He was born April 20, 1948, in Oshkosh, the son of Raymond and Dolly (Miller) Troxell. Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers, and playing shuffleboard.
Dennis is survived by his girlfriend of 24 years, Dawn Rose; a sister, Joan (Dan) Dadas; three children; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Diana (Harold) Petri and Gloria (Tom) Duley.
A military honors service for Dennis will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Eastside.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Gina and Glen for their care and compassion during the last days of Dennis's life.
"I will always love you Dennis. Love Dawn."
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 19, 2019