|
|
Berlin - Dennis Marvin Brooks, age 72, of Berlin, died at home on Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 17, 1947, in Berlin, the son of Marvin and Norma Neitzke Brooks. Dennis was a 1965 graduate of Berlin High School. On August 19, 1967, he was united in marriage to Linda Moore at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.
Dennis worked at the Berlin Foundry for 38 years, and later at Magnum Products until his retirement. He loved to farm, hunt, play cards, roast pigs and do wood crafts. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, the Berlin Fire Department for 16 years, Berlin Lions Club, Berlin Foundry Old Timers, Bugle Mouth Bass Association and Berlin Conservation Club.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, David (Becky) Brooks, Heidi (Alan) Winkel, Brian (Heather) Brooks and Holly (Dan) Petraszak; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Jacob, Zachary, Rachel, Addison, Owen, Luke and Ella; one great-grandson, Aiden; brother, Bill (Debby) Brooks; and sisters, Sharon Groff, Bonnie (Carlton) Nehring and Wendy (David) Wahlers. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin. Memorial services will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 6 to July 7, 2019