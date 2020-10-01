1/1
Dennis "Denny" O'Laughlin
Oshkosh - On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Denny O'Laughlin passed away at the age of 74.

Denny was born February 3, 1946. He was the son of John and Minerva O'Laughlin and grew up on the family farm in Randolph, Wisconsin where he attended Randolph High School. He retired after 30 years working for the City of Oshkosh.

Denny was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and for telling colorful stories about happenings from work where he earned the nickname "Radar." He was an avid collector and especially passionate about his collection of vintage Farmall farm tractors and enjoyed riding them in the Omro Parade. He established a memorial scholarship fund in memory of his parents to honor their family's life in agriculture. Denny is a member at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Strawhacker), sisters, Dolores O'Laughlin, Madison and Maggi Patton, Alabama, and brothers Thomas (Claudine), Oklahoma and Patrick (Barbara Benson), Madison. He is also survived by son David Hannah, Alabama, Shelly (Ucef) Ghafourian, Mississippi, Doreen McCoy, Oshkosh, and Jaina (Brian) Ziegler, Oshkosh, and five grandchildren, Alyssa McCoy, Andrew McCoy, Brad Butkiewcz, Brayden Butkiewcz and Driana Ziegler.

Viewing will be at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home at 100 Pointe Drive, Oshkosh, from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 with services at 3 p.m., Father Tom Long, St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church officiating. Graveside services will be at St. Gabriel's Annunciation Cemetery, Randolph, Wisconsin on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Father John Radetski officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship fund in Denny's name to provide financial assistance to students seeking college agricultural degrees. Send to: Randolph Cambria Friesland FFA, Attn: Keith Gundlach, 110 Meadowwood Drive, Randolph, WI 53956






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
