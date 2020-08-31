Oshkosh - Dennis R. Karl, age 73 of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on September 27, 1946 to the late Rudolf and Dollie (Haase) Karl. Dennis married Maryla Lowell on June 21, 1969 at Christ Lutheran Church and their marriage was blessed with two children.Dennis worked as a maintenance person at Lutheran Homes of Oshkosh. He was a faithful member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. He served on the church council at Our Saviors and St. John's Lutheran Church for many years.Dennis loved the Lord and his family. He was a wonderful grandfather who cared deeply for his grandchildren and grand puppies. Dennis enjoyed fishing, camping, and being outdoors. He was a fantastic cook, and even better storyteller. He enjoyed singing and going for long car rides which often included taking the road less traveled.Dennis is lovingly survived by his wife, Maryla Karl; children, Erica (John) Nourse and Benjamin Karl; grandchildren, Jordan (special friend, Zach Polley), John David, Jenna (special friend, Ellizer Clune) Nourse, and Caleb Karl; sister, Nancy Neubauer.Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and several other family members.A memorial service will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorials to Our Savior's Lutheran Church.Dennis' family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Ascension Hospice for the care provided to him.