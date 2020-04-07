|
Dennis R. Plagenz
Ripon - Dennis R. Plagenz, age 71, of Ripon, WI passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin, WI, with his family by his side.
Dennis was born on January 13, 1949 in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Walter, Sr. and Evelyn (Mace) Plagenz. He graduated from Ripon High School and went on to attend UW-Oshkosh. Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Jayne Prellwitz, in 1969 at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon. He owned an insurance and investment agency in Green Lake, WI for many years. Dennis enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, had a passion for all things Packers and Badgers, and loved to mow his lawn. Most of all he cherished his time with his grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Jayne Plagenz of Ripon, WI; children, Joel (Jackie) Plagenz of Green Lake, WI; Matt (Vicki) Plagenz of Lewistown, MT; and Stefanie (Chris) Meeker of Ripon, WI; grandchildren: Taylor, Ty, Morgan, Grant, Jakob, Emily, Lauren, Abram, Grace, Ben, Claire, and Hayden; sisters, Kathleen (Gilbert) Cordell and Suzanne (Dale) Williquette; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sue (Herm) Leitz, Barb (Joe) LeGault, Bobby (Tricia) Prellwitz, Robyn (Mark) Burton, Steve Stephens, Carolyn Plagenz, and Joyce Plagenz; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter, Sr. and Evelyn Plagenz; brothers, Walter, Jr. and James Plagenz; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Robert Prellwitz; sister-in-law, Diane (Prellwitz) Stephens; and his best canine pal, Abe.
A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, WI. Interment will follow at Green Lake Center Cemetery, Green Lake, WI. A memorial is being established in his name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020