Dennis Rhode
Oshkosh - Oshkosh - Dennis G. Rhode, of Appleton and formerly of Oshkosh, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, January 6, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton.
Dennis Gene Rhode was born at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI, on a snowy January 3, 1951, to Donald A. & Gloria (Lutz) Rhode. He was educated in the Oshkosh School District Special Education Program. Denny enjoyed watching sports especially football, on TV and at Lambeau Field. He enjoyed listening and dancing to music, with Elvis being his favorite artist. Dennis will be remembered for being very outgoing and friendly.
He is survived by his sister Sharon Rhode and brother Keith Rhode (Linda), niece Shelby (Jerod) Lloyd & nephew Lance (Shelly) Rhode, nine great-nieces and great-nephews, (Gavin, Evan, Emma, Malley, Greysen, Leighton, Trent, Traxton & Kase), all of Oshkosh. He is also survived by several cousins & his dear friend and legal guardian, Sarah (Shane) Arndt. Dennis always had a special bond with his sister, Sharon, and he will be greatly missed.
Preceding him on his journey to Heaven and waiting to welcome Denny, include his parents, Donald & Gloria Rhode, his grandparents, David & Mollie Lutz and Herman & Irene Rhode, many aunts and uncles, cousins & good friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 12 PM followed by a 1 PM memorial service at Seefeld Funeral Home in Oshkosh. Burial will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac, WI. Officiating will be Rev. Tim Greenwald of First English Lutheran Church, Oshkosh.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society in Dennis' name as he was a lifelong animal lover.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020