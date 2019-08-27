|
Dennis Ronald Adams
Green Lake - Dennis Ronald Adams, age 76, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, after a long battle with MS.
He was born February 6, 1943, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Raymond J. and Bernice L. (Tilg) Adams. Dennis grew up in Milwaukee; he had various chef jobs and also worked tunnel construction. On March 23, 1974, he married Jean Kohlman and in September of 1978, they bought a small bar in Green Lake called Spikes Bar. In 1984, they changed the name to Adams Rib. Dennis loved old cars, coins and trivia. Before the MS put him in a wheel chair, he loved to play pool, golf and hunt. He also belonged to the Green Lake Lions Club and Ducks Unlimited.
Dennis is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Jean; daughter, Rachel (Andy) Nitz; son, Josh (Jenna) Adams; loving grandfather to Danielle, Abagail, Cassady, Kiera Nitz, and Brayden Adams; sister, Marleen (Bob) Christiansen; sisters-in-law, Nancy (John) Furr, Vicki Kohlman Davis and Pat Kohlman; brother-in-law, Terry (Kathy) Kohlman; many nieces and nephews and also, Cheryl Bullock, Laura Hirst, Daniel Adams, Tracy Adams, Debra Pavelski and Steve Krueger. He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Gertrude (Halfman) Kohlman, sister-in-law, Joann (Heidschmidt) Adams and brother, Larry Adams.
There will be no visitation or funeral; instead Dennis wanted a Celebration of Life. We will be doing this sometime in October. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Wisconsin Chapter, 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 27, 2019