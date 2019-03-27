Services
Green Bay/Oshkosh - Dennis Lee Thys, age 72, of Green Bay and formerly of Oshkosh, died Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019, REM Wisconsin Green Bay. Born in January 16, 1947, in Oshkosh, the son of Laurence and Faye (Phillips) Thys, Dennis attended school with Cerebral Palsy at Mercy Hospital.

Employed at Word Adjustment in Oshkosh, Dennis enjoyed collecting stuffed animals, listening to John Check polka music, country western music (especially Johnny Cash), and liked watching Brett Farve and the Packers play.

Survivors include his sister, Gail (Wayne) Meyer of Oshkosh; a nephew, Scott Meyer of Oshkosh; and cousins and friends. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; other relatives and friends; and his fur babies, Chico, Smokey, and Sam.

There will be no public visitation and private family funeral services were held. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh. Memorials in Dennis' memory to the Oshkosh Humane Society would be appreciated. Thank you to the staff at REM Wisconsin for your special care of Dennis these past eight years. Also, thank you, to Heartland Hospice for all their loving care in Dennis' last week on earth. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 27, 2019
Download Now