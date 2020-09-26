1/1
Dennis (Cutter) Waddington
Dennis (Cutter) Waddington

Oshkosh - Dennis (Cutter) Waddington, a retired Oshkosh police officer, died from health complications on September 16, 2020 at the age of 73 at Edenbrook Nursing Home of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Dennis is survived by two sisters Gail (Carolyn) Waddington and Jane (John) Applewhaite, his children, Rachel (Brent) Ackley, Richard (Tammy) Waddington, Roger Waddington, Russell (Amanda) Waddington; Nine grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Margaret Waddington.

Dennis was born in Fond Du Lac Wisconsin on June 21, 1947. After High School he was drafted into the Army where he spent three years stationed in California. After the Army he moved to Oshkosh Wisconsin where he started his lifelong career with the Oshkosh Police Department.

Dennis enjoyed Farming and sitting on the porch with friends in Eagle River, He was an avid member of Post 70 American legion of Oshkosh and volunteered his time to many causes.

He will be remembered by his family, friends and former coworkers that he spoke of often.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
