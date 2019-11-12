|
Derrald J. McDaniel
Winneconne - Derrald John McDaniel, age 94, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy J. McDaniel, both longtime residents of Winneconne-Poygan. Father of: Patrick (Mary) McDaniel of Lac du Flambeau, Pamela (Donald) Bowen of Racine, Tim (Diane) McDaniel of Santa Monica, California, Terrence McDaniel of Winneconne, and the late Chris Michael McDaniel of Winneconne. Loving grandfather of: Colleen (John Roberts) McDaniel of Denver, Colorado, Heather Lopp of Racine, Ryan (Kelly) McDaniel of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Zachary McDaniel of Oshkosh, and Mason McDaniel of Minneapolis Minnesota. Great-grandfather to: Cameron and Chelsea of Racine.
Derrald proudly served his country as a Pharmacist Mate Third Class in the U.S. Navy in World War II. During this time, Derrald and Nancy met and fell in love. They married on April 25, 1946. Derrald was exceptionally active in his community. He was on the board of directors for the town the Poygan-Poy Sippi Sanitary District #1. He also served as the district's building inspector. Derrald loved maintaining his land on Lake Poygan and was major league Packer fan.
Derrald's love of life, storytelling ability, and humor will be greatly missed.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. the funeral home with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery in the town of Poygan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Mueller Funeral Home, 904 E. Main St. Winneconne, WI 54986. (920) 582-4242
