Diana KasuboskiOshkosh - Diana Kasuboski-Baker passed away Thursday, November 26. She was born on August 15, 1983 to Charles and Mary Ann (Chappa) Kasuboski.Diana loved to ride motorcycles and go for walks with her dog and kids. Diana's kids were her life, she loved to go on walks with them and every Easter they would watch The Passion of Christ. She will be remembered for her spicy personality, and her compassionate nature. Diana was a very caring and strong person.She is survived by her children, Charles Joel Baker, and Rose Lee Baker; her siblings, Lois, Roberta, Mike, Ronnie, Suzanne, Roger, Sandra, Marvin, Marjorie, Bonnie, Tereasa, Mary Sue, and Paul; and her mother, Mary Ann.Diana is preceded in death by her father, Charles; her sister, Charlotte.A visitation will be held at Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave., Omro on Friday, December 4 from 3pm to 5pm, services will follow.