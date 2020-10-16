Diana L. BorskiOshkosh - Diana Lou Borski, age 82, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at The Waterford of Oshkosh. Diana was born in Oshkosh on March 17, 1938 to her parents William and Bessie (Chellow) Miller. She was the oldest of nine children. She married Ralph Frank Borski on November 3, 1956 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Oshkosh. Ralph and Diana were married for 59 years before he preceded her in death in 2016.Diana loved to knit, crochet, tat, sew, bake, line dance and travel. Ralph and Diana traveled throughout the United States, Germany, and Mexico. Once Diana retired from Menasha Corporation in 1994, they purchased a house in Harlingen, TX and went there every winter for 16 years. She was a proud member of the Elks Ladies, Oshkosh Lodge #292, which she joined in 1988. She enjoyed their monthly meetings and all the friends she made there.Diana is survived by three children, Cathy (Todd) Jahn, Karen (Jeff) Hafemeister, and Sandra (Richard Jr.) Voakes. She was a beloved grandma to her only grandchild, Brent Voakes. She is also survived by her brothers Gary Miller, John (Mary) Miller, and Jack (Sandy) Miller, sisters Gail (Jerry) Raddatz, Marie (Dick) Benedict, and Billie Sue (Harold) Zabel, many nieces, nephews, and special friends.She was preceded in death by her cat Rudy, her parents, her brother Terry Miller, Terry's wife Vivian, her sister Lana Juergens, her in-laws Leon and Margaret Borski, and special aunt Florence Jones.We regret no public visitation will be held. Private burial will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Elks Ladies, Oshkosh Lodge #292, PO Box 942, Oshkosh, WI 54903.The family wishes to thank The Waterford of Oshkosh and Heartland Hospice Care for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave to our mother.