|
|
Diana M. Schmidt, age 92, of Tigerton passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Homme Home of Wittenberg.
The former Diana May Ceelen was born on May 4, 1927 in Oshkosh to the late William and Ann (Harnitz) Ceelen. She grew up in Oshkosh where she attended Roosevelt Junior High School and then went on to complete Cooking School. Diana was united in marriage on May 29, 1948 to Herman Schmidt Jr. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Tigerton. For many years the couple dairy farmed in the Town of Wyoming, Waupaca County. But she also cooked for close to 34 years at the Village Café in Tigerton, retiring in 1999. Her husband preceded her in death on November 25, 1986.
Diana was a longtime member of St. Anthony's where she was active with the PCCW serving for funeral luncheons and helping with quilting projects. She enjoyed helping others, playing bingo, and caring for small animals; especially her favorite cat Adolph. Her interests included sewing, canning, and working in her vegetable or flower garden. When you went to Diana's home you never went away hungry; and she was always the last one to eat. She will be remembered most as a loving mother and a proud grandmother.
Survivors include five children, Barb (Herman) Jung of Shawano, Charmaine (Jim) Dobrinska of Tigerton, Mike (Linda) Schmidt of Merrill, Marie (Edward) Grosskopf of Wausau, and Mark (Lisa) Schmidt of Wittenberg. There are 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. Diana is also survived by two sisters, Grace Sawyer of Neenah and Rosemary (Jim) Scheuermann of Minnesota. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Joyce Ceelen and Patty Ceelen, both of Oshkosh; two brothers-in-law, Lynn Kraus of Oshkosh and Roy Schmidt of Tigerton; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Diana was preceded in death by her husband Herman Jr.; four sisters, Charlotte Bruss, Jeane Grable, Beatrice Getchel, and Patricia Kraus; and three brothers, Hank, William, and Tony Ceelen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 6th at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Tigerton. Fr. Matthew Settle will officiate and burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Tigerton. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Tigerton, and on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of mass at the church.
Our family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Homme Home and Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice for the excellent and loving care given to Mom.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019