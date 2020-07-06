Diane M. JunwirthOshkosh, WI - Diana M. Jungwirth, age 80, of Oshkosh, passed into eternal glory with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She had a beautiful, full and blessed life. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Diane was born on March 24, 1940 a daughter of the late Rupert and Barbara (Springer) Dernbach in Rothschild, WI. She attended DC Everest High School and afterwards moved to Oshkosh and graduated from Mercy Medical College of Nursing where she then worked for 30 years as an RN at Mercy Medical Center. It is in Oshkosh that she met the love of her life, Thomas J. Jungwirth. They were married on June 2, 1962, and have been happily married for 58 years and they raised three children. With a true servant's heart, Diane cared for her family, made time for friends and treasured life. She greatly enjoyed family holidays, golfing, going to Packer games and traveling 'up north' to Boulder Lake for many summers of amazing memories. While in retirement Diane and Tom enjoyed attending their grandchildren's events and traveling to parts of the U.S. She will always be remembered for her sewing and quilting as she made sure each grandchild had their own special quilt. She was a positive role model, a loving wife, an amazing mother and grandmother, and it was with faith, courage and determination that she was a 30 plus year breast cancer survivor. Diane was a faithful Christian and member of St. Raphael Catholic Church.She is survived by and her memory will be cherished by her husband, Thomas; children, Julie (Steve) Rusch of Green Bay, Janet (Eric) Koehler of Oshkosh and Thomas (T.J.) Jr. (Anne) Jungwirth of Appleton. She was a loving and wonderful grandmother to 10 grandchildren; Alexander Rusch, Lydia Rusch; Erika (Jared) Paulsen, Ryan Koehler and Cory Koehler; Thomas III, Jacob, Carsten, Grayson and Charles Jungwirth. She is also survived by a brother, Richard Dernbach (Lake Tahoe) and a sister Rosanne (Orv) Leick (Wausau). She is further survived many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Diane on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive with the Rev. Tom Long as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. Due to the current health crisis, all guests are required too wear a face mask at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Association. Our hearts are breaking, but we know you are at peace and will be our special angel watching over us. We will miss you forever, will never forget you and love you always. Every time we see a daisy, we will see your smile.Our family would like to send our heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Ascension-Mercy Hospital ICU for all of their wonderful care, love and support during this extremely difficult time.