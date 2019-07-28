|
Diane M. Meschefske
Neenah - Diane M. Meschefske, age 70 of Neenah passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, July 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, after complications from a longstanding neurological disorder. She was born on October 18, 1948 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and later raised in Menasha.
The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Robert Kollath officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Diane's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 28 to July 30, 2019