Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Diane Meschefske
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
900 Geiger St.
Neenah, WI
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
900 Geiger St.
Neenah, WI
View Map
Diane M. Meschefske


1948 - 2019
Diane M. Meschefske Obituary
Diane M. Meschefske

Neenah - Diane M. Meschefske, age 70 of Neenah passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, July 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, after complications from a longstanding neurological disorder. She was born on October 18, 1948 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and later raised in Menasha.

The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Robert Kollath officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Diane's name.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 28 to July 30, 2019
