Diane Mae (McDevitt) Haese
Oshkosh - Diane Mae (McDevitt) Haese, of Oshkosh, passed away July 28, 2020, at the Omro Care Center, after a short battle with cancer; she was 74 years old. Diane was born November 24, 1945, in Neshkoro, daughter of Clarence and Grace (Ryan) McDevitt. She was a 1964 graduate of Berlin High School. On February 18, 1966, Diane married William L. Haese. They had two sons, Barry L. Haese and William J. Haese, and spent 38 years of marriage together. Since the early '90s, she enjoyed working for Fox River Marina and later on for Anchorage Realty for the Williams Family. Diane always looked forward to tax season working for Roberts, Ritschke and Tyczkowski where she worked for over 30 years. But what she really loved was classic country music! Coming from a musical family, a song could emerge with the slightest of whim. Diane even went on to perform and record her own original music.
Diane is survived by two sons, Barry L. Haese and William J. Haese; two sisters, Carol Bielmeier, of Wisconsin Rapids; Jeannie (Henry) Lipke, of DeForest, Wisconsin; one brother, Danny (Karen) Moriearty; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband, William L. Haese; loving stepfather, Phillip Moriearty; and a brother-in-law, Tom Bielmeier.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Diane's name may be directed to: Barry Haese P.O. Box 351 Winneconne, WI 54986.
