Dr. Diane (Pollak) Smoot
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Dr. Diane H. (Pollak) Smoot, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on January 12, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late Leo and Rita Pollak of Milwaukee on July 5, 1953. Diane attended Holy Ghost Catholic Church and Elementary School, after which she completed her high school years and then earned a Bachelor's degree in Education at UW-Milwaukee. After graduating, she was employed by Johnson Controls. Later Diane moved to California, and worked for The Boeing Co. She furthered her education completing a Master's degree in Psychology, and in 2002 was awarded her Doctorate degree in Psychology as well. Diane became a beloved doctor working in two clinics in Covina, California. She loved life and was very dedicated to her career.
Diane is survived by a brother, Brian Pollak, of Milwaukee; a sister, Beth Ann (Daniel) Chapin; two nieces, Rebecca and Rachel Chapin, all of Oshkosh.
Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in Milwaukee.
Diane was loving, kind, and compassionate. She was truly an angel among us and will be missed by all who knew her. Diane, God be with you, til we meet again.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020