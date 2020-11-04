Diane WheatonOmro - Diane J. Wheaton "Grandma DeeDee," nee Wobschall, age 75, passed away on November 2, 2020. She was born in Berlin on January 22, 1945 the daughter of the late Alfred and Martha (Keup) Wobschall. She was a graduate of Berlin High School. On September 16, 1972 she married Charles Wheaton, he preceded her in death in 2005. Diane worked at Sand Knit, Oshkosh B'Gosh, and waitressed in her later years in the Omro Community. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, bingo, occasional trips to Oneida Casino, watching her gameshows, and cheering for the Packers and Brewers. Diane was an exceptional bowler for over 50 years. She will be remembered for her heart of gold, the love she had for her family, and her wonderful baking.Diane is survived by her children: Jodi (Tony) Loyas and Sabra Wheaton: grandchildren: Dezaray (Zeb) Zielinski, Samantha (fiancé, Randy) Soda, Nicholas (Emma) Soda, Courtney (Jon) Keiser and Dallas Hazen; great-grandchildren: Austin, Zacharias, Adrianna, Ethan, Cavon and Chevy; brother, Russell (Paula) Wobschall; sister, Dorothy Kasubaski; brother-in-law: Joe (Karen) Wheaton; and nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ardene Henke; brother, Norbert Wobschall; mother and father-in-law, Norman and Edith Lindekugel; sister-in-law, Sabra Wheaton; as well as other relatives.A public visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 720 Jackson Ave., Omro.The family extends a special thank you to Aurora at Home Care for their wonderful care. Further, thank you to Dezaray and Zeb for their dedication to Diane's care at home.Mom, Grandma... until we meet again.