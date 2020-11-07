Dianna L. Schilling HawleyOshkosh - Dianna L. Schilling Hawley, age 58, of Oshkosh, returned home to the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after her battle with COVID-19. She was born on December 2, 1961, to Charles and Phyllis (Steineke) Schilling in Oshkosh. Dianna married Jeffrey Hawley and their marriage was blessed with a daughter Amanda; he preceded her in death in 1995. Dianna met her fiancé, Stephen Danahy in 2001, they became engaged December 16, 2005, and have been together ever since.Dianna was the light of many lives. She had a beautiful smile, and sparkling personality. She enjoyed various forms of crafting and traveling with Stephen and Amanda, especially to visit friends and family in Florida where she indulged her love of seashells, palm trees, dolphins, and sunshine as warm and brilliant as her smile. Her home office provided a tropical respite in the Wisconsin winters, tastefully decorated to reflect memories of St. Augustine and Clearwater. She enjoyed spending time in her gardens, and caring for her Shih-Tzu Maltese dog, Max.Dianna is lovingly survived by her fiancé, Stephen Danahy; daughter, Amanda (Nic Hanneman) Hawley; parents, Charles and Phyllis Schilling, and sister, Linda (Randy) Brown. She is further survived by her Florida family - Stephen's mother, Patricia Danahy, St. Augustine; his siblings, Catharine (John) Penn and Theresa (Joe) Segal, both of St. Augustine, Patsy (Grady) Heiss, Largo, and Jack Danahy, New York; his nieces, Ivy Nacol, Portland, OR; Holly Nacol, St. Augustine; Joanna (Cameron) Robert, Jacksonville, and his nephew, Robert Heiss, Largo.In addition to her husband, Jeffrey, Dianna was preceded in death by Stephen's father, John H. Danahy, Jr.A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Dr. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park with immediate family only.To celebrate her life as she would have wanted, please wear festive clothing to include her favorite colors of pink and purple.Flowers or donations to Dianna's Go Fund Me page are welcome."Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." - Psalm 23:6