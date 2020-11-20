Dianna PuckettOmro - Dianna L. Puckett, age 63, passed away on November 20, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1956 the daughter of the late Arthur and Nevada (Squire) Ramer. On August 14, 1980 she married her husband of 40 years, David Puckett. Dianna was a CNA, working for nursing homes and in home health care. She enjoyed riding horses, cooking, gardening and keeping her boys in line. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family and being with her grandchildren.Dianna is survived by her husband, Dave; children: Arthur (Tammy) Siewert, Roy (Holly) Siewert and Melissa Puckett; grandchildren: DesiRae, Cheyanne, James, Diana, and one on the way; great-grandsons: Alex and Nardarion Jr.; sisters: Linda (Mike) Hogan, Judy Cobian and Juanita (Don) Barlow; and brother-in-law, Larry White. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sueanne White.A private family service will be held at a later date.