1/1
Dianna Puckett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianna Puckett

Omro - Dianna L. Puckett, age 63, passed away on November 20, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1956 the daughter of the late Arthur and Nevada (Squire) Ramer. On August 14, 1980 she married her husband of 40 years, David Puckett. Dianna was a CNA, working for nursing homes and in home health care. She enjoyed riding horses, cooking, gardening and keeping her boys in line. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family and being with her grandchildren.

Dianna is survived by her husband, Dave; children: Arthur (Tammy) Siewert, Roy (Holly) Siewert and Melissa Puckett; grandchildren: DesiRae, Cheyanne, James, Diana, and one on the way; great-grandsons: Alex and Nardarion Jr.; sisters: Linda (Mike) Hogan, Judy Cobian and Juanita (Don) Barlow; and brother-in-law, Larry White. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sueanne White.

A private family service will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved