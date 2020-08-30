1/1
Dodd Patrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dodd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dodd Patrick

Oshkosh - Patrick J. Dodd, age 81, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on March 14, 1939 the son of the late Harold and Ethel (Lewis) Dodd. He graduated from Omro High School in 1959. On May 16, 1964 he married Mary Fields at Grace Lutheran Church in Pickett. She preceded him in death in 1981. Pat worked at Moorman Seed, at Badger Lumber as a time study clerk until they closed in 1982, and then retired from Quent's Auto as a bookkeeper in 1999. He was a volunteer fireman from 1968 until 2002 in the town Utica. Pat was proud to be a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed Sunday morning polka, NASCAR, tractor pulls, the Packers, the Family Feud, and couldn't pass up a good Western. Pat will be remembered for the love he had for his children and grandchildren.

Pat is survived by his children: Peggy (William) Pongratz and Eugene Dodd; grandchildren: Jamie (DJ) Henriksen, Shannon McGeehen, Sara (Josh) Heine and Derek Henriksen; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters: Evelyn Kasper and Dorothy Ewald; and sisters-in-law: Joyce Dodd and Linda Dodd. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary; his parents; grandsons: Devan Beal and Andrew McGeehen; great-granddaughter, Angel Henriksen; brothers: John (Marion) Dodd, Arthur Dodd, George Dodd, Bill Dodd, Edward Dodd and Tom Dodd; sister: Betty (Oscar) Zarling; and brothers-in-law: John Kasper and Dennis Ewald.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 508 County Road M., Pickett, with Rev. Judd Krohn officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Utica Volunteer Fire Department, Grace Lutheran Church in Pickett and Fisk Fire in the Sky.

The family extends a special thank you Bobbie Thom, Shannon McGeehen and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Pat.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kwiatkowski Funeral Home
425 Jefferson Avenue
Omro, WI 54963
(920) 685-2207
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kwiatkowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved