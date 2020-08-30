Dodd Patrick

Dodd PatrickOshkosh - Patrick J. Dodd, age 81, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on March 14, 1939 the son of the late Harold and Ethel (Lewis) Dodd. He graduated from Omro High School in 1959. On May 16, 1964 he married Mary Fields at Grace Lutheran Church in Pickett. She preceded him in death in 1981. Pat worked at Moorman Seed, at Badger Lumber as a time study clerk until they closed in 1982, and then retired from Quent's Auto as a bookkeeper in 1999. He was a volunteer fireman from 1968 until 2002 in the town Utica. Pat was proud to be a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed Sunday morning polka, NASCAR, tractor pulls, the Packers, the Family Feud, and couldn't pass up a good Western. Pat will be remembered for the love he had for his children and grandchildren.Pat is survived by his children: Peggy (William) Pongratz and Eugene Dodd; grandchildren: Jamie (DJ) Henriksen, Shannon McGeehen, Sara (Josh) Heine and Derek Henriksen; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters: Evelyn Kasper and Dorothy Ewald; and sisters-in-law: Joyce Dodd and Linda Dodd. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary; his parents; grandsons: Devan Beal and Andrew McGeehen; great-granddaughter, Angel Henriksen; brothers: John (Marion) Dodd, Arthur Dodd, George Dodd, Bill Dodd, Edward Dodd and Tom Dodd; sister: Betty (Oscar) Zarling; and brothers-in-law: John Kasper and Dennis Ewald.A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 508 County Road M., Pickett, with Rev. Judd Krohn officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Utica Volunteer Fire Department, Grace Lutheran Church in Pickett and Fisk Fire in the Sky.The family extends a special thank you Bobbie Thom, Shannon McGeehen and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Pat.