Dolores "Dolly" A. Wolf PahlowOshkosh - Dolores "Dolly" A. Wolf Pahlow, age 94 of Oshkosh, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Emerald Ridge. Dolly was born on November 28, 1925 to the late Fredrick and Cornelia (Meisel) Wolf in Oshkosh. She married Herbert Pahlow April 10, 1948, he preceded her in death in 2007.Dolly attended St. John's School. She worked various jobs throughout her nearly 95 years of life. Dolly was flight attendant at Basler, and a HODA (House of Decorative Accessories) saleswoman. She was a "demonstrator" at many department stores in town, and she spent much of her life as an artist.Dolly's artistic abilities were truly a gift from God. She was able to restore anything. She would use her talent to serve church, family, and so many more.Dolly was a faithful member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church and the Oshkosh Fine Arts Association. She volunteered much of her time to the Christ Child Society, Mercy Medical Center Auxiliary, the Oshkosh Public Museum and Park View Health Center.Dolly is lovingly survived by her nieces and nephews: Katie (Dennis) Plante, Lori Warbelton, Erin Ellis, Kelly Swietlicki, Bridget Delano, Pam (Tom) Lloyd, Allen (Kelly) Wolf, Michael (Jeanine) Wolf, Harry (Alicia) Wolf, Barbara Ann (Eric) Thomas; many great, and great-great nieces and nephews; cousins; best friend of 70 years, Jeanne Jovag, and good friends, Penny Blackmore, Lynette Strasser, and the many women in her spirituality group.In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold and Fredrick "Fritz" Wolf, sister, Joan Ellis, and nephew-in-law, George Swietlicki.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Dr. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will take place immediately after at Lake View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church.Dolly's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the wonderful ladies at Emerald Ridge who for a short time, became Dolly's lifeline. A special thank you also goes to Kristine Alarie from Care Patrol who found Aunt Dolly a loving and safe home.