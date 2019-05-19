|
Dolores J. Weed
Oshkosh - Dolores Jean Weed "Dee Dee, Lolly," age 76, went to Heaven on May 15, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1942 in Oshkosh the daughter of the late Hugo and Marie Reif. She was united in marriage to Dennis Weed on October 12, 1963 celebrating 56 wonderful years together.
Dolores is survived by her loving husband; Dennis, daughter; Carol (Weed) Starks, 4 grandchildren; Keith Starks, Christina Gonzalez, Kimber (Wyatt) AAronson (Ruedinger), David (Christopher) Rose, 6 Great Grandchildren; Ashley, Adriana, and Little Johnny Starks, also Bentley, Lincoln, and Royce AAronson, sisters; Leonora Books of Oshkosh, Rose Marie Bach of Milwaukee, Frances Bostwich of Oshkosh, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Dee Dee was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Hugo, Jr., James, and John Reif, and 2 sisters; Caroline Seidl and Patricia Reif.
As a young adult Dee Dee worked as a carhop at many local drive-ins. Later as a Dance teacher (instructor) for Arthur Murray's Dance Studio from there to JC Penny's, Standard Kollsman Co., SNC Co., then Sq D Co. for 20 years as a certified Welder until retirement. Dee Dee was a member of her husband's famous "Denny's Time Machine Band" and "Den & Dee Duo" She was well known for her performances as Drummer/Singer throughout the state. She would tell stories about playing in the band like the time Dennis and her (Den & Dee) played a Saturday job in Milwaukee to find out when unloading the truck on Sunday her drum cymbals were missing "Oh no! We forgot to load them". We drove back to Holiday Inn and there they were on top of stacked chairs. There was a lot of laughing! Dee Dee loved butterflies, her grandkids, family, and walks on Sawyer Creek Trail. Dee Dee was a devoted caregiver for her family, friends, sisters, and granddaughter; Christina. She lived her life as a strong believer in the lord, Amazing Grace- How Sweet the Sound.
Special thanks to all her friends at 101a club, so many special friends; Pat, Karen, Grace, Kathy, and Linda Kline, care and love to the end and so many more, the list goes on and on. Dee Dee, this beautiful amazing woman did so many good things in her life you could write a book.
A Celebration of Life for Dee Dee will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 19, 2019