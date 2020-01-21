|
Dolores May Hunt
Dolores M. Hunt, 95 passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, Florida following a short illness.
She was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on May 20, 1924. She worked at Standard Kollsman Factory for 9 years (1962-1971).The she worked as a housekeeper at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh from 1971-1986 when she then retired.
She met and married the love of her life, Richard Hunt, on December 14, 1968. Most of her life, she resided in Oshkosh. Dolores and Dick enjoyed visiting their daughter, Gail, in Florida for over ten years. They decided to move to Florida in February of 2015.
She enjoyed traveling with her family, going on casino bus trips, also going on several cruises. She also enjoyed camping when she was younger. She loved playing cards, especially "Skipo". She also loved dancing, as well as baking cookies and breads.
Her favorite place to eat was Wendt's in Wisconsin. Her favorite song was "Release Me". Her favorite shows were Wheel of Fortune and The Golden Girls.
She was preceded In death by her first husband of 24 years, George A. Ebel; second husband of 48 years, Richard Hunt; two brothers, Richard and Roger Schmidt.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Dianne (Dan) O'Kon, Kathy (Bill) Wolfgram and Gail (Calvin) Renaud; 5 stepchildren; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; 14 step grandchildren and 10 step great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
