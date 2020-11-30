Dolores "Lorie" Muriel Nichols
Ripon - Dolores "Lorie" Muriel Nichols, age 89, of Ripon, WI, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Ripon Community Hospital.
Lorie was born February 4, 1931, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Lester and Helene (Crossler) Holtz. She attended UW-Madison, where she met her husband, Elonzo "Lon" F. Nichols, and they married on September 2, 1950.
She worked at Sincerely Yours Gift Shop in Easton, MD, for many years and later as an
office worker at the Dean Foods Processing Plant in Fairwater, WI, where Lon was Field Supervisor. Lorie and Lon were both active in the Fairwater and Ripon Lions Clubs, and were both recipients of the Melvin Jones Award.
She was very supportive of her Children as they grew, taking an active role in Cub Scouts as a Den Mother, Boy Scouts, School activities, PTA, Band, and a variety of sporting events. She served tirelessly and selflessly in whatever She did, and was a key contributor of The Fond du Lac Hospice House Team. She also enjoyed American Players Theatre in Wisconsin, and Theatre in general, enjoying many Productions with Family and Friends. Son Allan includes a quote from a play :
"The gates of Heaven swung on welcome hinges" (for Mom) !!
She enjoyed attending services at Hillside Assembly Church in Ripon.
Lorie was much Loved by her Family and those who knew Her, and appreciated by many for Her kindness, generosity, outgoing nature and wit !! She enjoyed Her travels to visit Son Randy on the East Coast as well as others. She also often traveled with her sisters-in-law, Elsie, Pat and Alice … There were several trips "up north" including one were they got the day wrong for Alice to return home and missed her flight for a day, in the days when changing reservations wasn't easy or inexpensive !! Together, they had a wonderful trip to Greece. While she was a Nichols by marriage, she became the acknowledged Matriarch of the Family, carrying out that distinction with grace, dignity and wisdom …
Survivors include her sons, Allan (Karen) Nichols of Lawrenceville, GA, Randy Nichols of Baltimore, MD, and Mike (Nancy) Nichols of Ripon; grandsons, Justin Nichols of Ripon and Jon Lewis of St. Michaels, MD; and Brother, Robert "Lon" (Barb) Holtz of Las Vegas, NV. Lorie was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Helene Holtz; husband, Elonzo "Lon" F. Nichols; sister, Virginia Holtz; and sisters-in-law, Elsie Czehno, Pat Lovelace and Alice Olsen, all of whom Dolores was particularly close to.
A Celebration of Life for Lorie will be held at a later date.
A Memorial is being established in Memory of Lorie, with Recipients including:
Fairwater Lions & American Players Theatre.
Donations may be made to: The Nichols' Family
809 Ransom St.
Ripon, WI 54971
