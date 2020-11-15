Dolores SwensonOshkosh - Dolores Swenson, 102, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12 at Edenbrook Nursing Home where she resided for six years. She was born on October 5, 1918 to the late William and Bessie Butzlaff in Oshkosh, Wis. She married Howard Schroeder on November 19, 1943 and they were together until his passing in 1958. Dolores married Russell Swenson on May 13, 1961 and he passed away on November 27, 2019.Dolores worked as a seamstress at Neuberger Co., King Industries and Oshkosh B'Gosh. She made her "famous" potato salad and cole slaw for Players Pizza & Pub well into her 80's.Dolores was a faithful lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church and her dedication and energy level were unmatched. She was a member of Grace Circle helping prepare countless funeral luncheons along with other Circle charitable activities and headed up the annual church cleaning project. Among her many other volunteer activities and duties were serving as a church Deacon, a "reading buddy" for Grace school students and tirelessly working with the church decorating committee. She assisted with the sewing of many beautiful church banners as well as helping assemble and sewing the Altar curtain for the Lutheran Campus House at UW-O. She also loved making apple slices and carrot cake for the teachers at Grace and for her special friend, Pastor Larry Zessin. Dolores followed his services diligently for many years after he left Grace. The ladies who managed and worked for the former Grace Lutheran Lunch Program would like to lovingly and gratefully acknowledge her dedication to us and to the students of Grace Lutheran School by daily volunteering her help in meal preparation for over 15 years. They are forever in her debt. Dolores was a feisty woman with a heart of gold and a very strong work ethic.Dolores is survived by her sons, Richard (Gloria) Schroeder, Fond du lac and James (Susie) Schroeder, Oshkosh; her two granddaughters, Greta (Don) Foote and Jennifer (Jon) Koch and her grandson, Tyler (Laura) Schroeder. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Chris, Coral, Camille, Crystal, Nathan, Daniel, Alex, Olivia and Kensley and two great-great-grandchildren, Samuel, and Adeline. She is also survived by one sister, Juanita Becker, sister-in-law's Ora Butzlaff and Barbara Butzlaff, Delores Saylor and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her husbands, Dolores was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard, Donald, William, Norman and Robert Butzlaff and her sisters, Marion Wolf, Ruth Milner, Jeanette Mueller and her special friend, Pastor Larry Zessin.Private services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, November 17. Dolores' family would like to thank Cindy and her staff at Edenbrook of Oshkosh for the great care Dolores received. A special thank you to her son, Jim, who visited his Mom every day until COVID arrived in March.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to Grace Lutheran Building Fund.