Doloris A. Ladwig
Markesan - Doloris A. Ladwig, age 90, passed away to eternal life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Markesan Resident Home.
Born on August 27, 1928, in rural Ripon near 5 Corners, at the age of 32, Doloris became an instant mother of three, when she married the love of her life DeWilton "Bud" Ladwig in 1960. Doloris and Bud raised their family in Green Lake while maintaining the Poblitz farm where she grew up. A career in banking, ultimately becoming a Trustee with M&I bank, Doloris was a wicked bowler in her free time. In her retirement years she enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening, needlepointing, playing bingo and never letting her hands stay idle. In August 2018, the entire family gathered to celebrate Doloris' 90th birthday at Markesan Resident Home, where she and Bud had lived the past six years.
Doloris is survived by her three step children; Sharon (Fred) Moderow of Ripon, WI, Gary (Jill) Ladwig of Nashville, TN and Darcy Ladwig of Ripon, WI. She is further survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Doloris was preceded in death by her husband, Bud in 2014; one great-grandson and several siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ripon. Donations in memory of Doloris may be directed to the Green Lake Area Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 86, Green Lake, WI 54941 or Agnesian Hospice Hope, 745 South #4, Green Lake, WI 54941.
The family would like to passionately thank all members of Markesan Resident Home Independent Living for their outstanding, loving and compassionate care of our Mom over the years. We are indebted to Sarah, Robin, Laura and Maryjoe for their personal support and love of Mom.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 1, 2019