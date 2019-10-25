|
|
Domingo Rivera
Omro - Domingo "Don" Rivera Jr., age 63, of Omro, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born on August 24, 1956, in Berlin, Wisconsin, a son of Domingo and Dorothea (Grukrowski) Rivera Sr.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Don was employed by the Berlin Foundry on the production line. He was a member of the and was a ham radio operator. Don enjoyed country music, paint by number, computers, TV programs, and collecting anything with eagles, whether it was statues, photos, or even the Philadelphia Eagles Football Team.
Survivors include his two daughters, Donnel (Mark) Paulson and Lynn Rivera; three grandchildren, Jordan (fiancée, Abby) Humble, Dominik Rivera-Forbush, and Tyberius Paulson; great-granddaughter, Evelynn Humble; his siblings, Marylee (Doug) Ubick, Phyllis Ramon, Gerald Rivera, and Randal Rivera; and his rescue dog, Lily. Don was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Brenda Erickson and Karla Ebert.
Memorial funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave., Omro, with Pastor Richard Bartholomew officiating. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019