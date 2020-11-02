Oshkosh - Donald A. Blaney Jr., age 72, passed away at home on October 29, 2020. He was born to the late Donald and Sylvia (Drexler) Blaney on November 18, 1947 in Oshkosh. He was an Eagle Scout at an early age. After High School, Donald attended the University of Wisconsin- Superior, where he was a scholar athlete in tennis. After graduating with a bachelor's degree, he worked with industrial paper companies in the sales department. He married Kathy Flanagan in 2003. After retirement, Don and Kathy enjoyed working in the cafeteria at Lourdes Highschool and St. Francis Cabrini Elementary. Don was a lover of history, especially Irish history. He was a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.Donald is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Kevin Blaney, Kerry (Mike) Blaney-Meniel, and Moira (Ed) Blaney-Rossi; Kathy's son, Eric Fonferek; grandchildren, Isabelle, Ethan, Autumn, Lauren, Maddy, Elizabeth, William, and Hannah. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Chuck (Rellen) Flanagan, and his beautiful Gordon Setter, Molly.His Irish Setter, Shiloh, preceded him in death.A private service will be held by the family.