Donald Ahrens
Oshkosh - Donald W. Ahrens, age 87, joined his wife in Heaven on December 22, 2019. He was born to the late Emil and Evelynn (Eulrich) Ahrens on May 15, 1932 in Clintonville, WI. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict Era. Shortly after getting out he married the love of his life, Nancy Ziegenhagen on July 2, 1955 in Oshkosh. He loved being with Nancy and enjoyed visiting the casinos with their friends Bob and Sharon. They also enjoyed dancing together and could really cut up a rug; they're both dancing with the angels in Heaven now. When Don was younger he enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling with his family and friends. He spent his career and retired at Medalist Industries working various positions throughout his time at the company. Don and Nancy were members at First English Lutheran Church.
Don is survived by his brothers, Earlin (Mildred) Kussman, and Howard Ahrens; sisters-in-laws, Betty Ahrens and Pat Follett; and many loving and caring nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Nancy, Don was preceded in death by his sisters, Marilyn (Jerome) Lautenschlager, and Arylce (Donald) Stowe; brothers, Darwine and Elroy Ahrens; nephew-in-law, Tony Ceelan; and his beloved dog, Minni.
A graveside service will be held at Lake View Memorial Park on December 27, 2019 at 10:30AM. Rev. Tim Greenwald will be officiating.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019