Donald Brey
Poy Sippi - Donald C. Brey, age 79, of Poy Sippi, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 28, 1940 in Berlin, WI, the son of the late Clarence and Gertrude(Engel) Brey. On May 14, 1960, Don married LaVerne Grandt at St. John's Lutheran Church in Berlin. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2015. Don farmed in the town of Poy Sippi for many years before retiring. He enjoyed woodworking, especially scroll sawing; reading and watching Wheel of Fortune. Don is survived by his children, Randy (Nancy) Brey, Oshkosh; Pam (Jerry) Strey, Fremont, Laurie Brey, Grayslake, IL and Kristi (Rich) Cutts, Oshkosh; 12 grandchildren, Eric(Amber)Martin, Katie(Andy)Murphy, Betsy(Jeremy)Rodewald, Danny Strey, Stephanie Brey, Stacie Brey, Matt(Stephanie)Crane, TJ, Tyler and Tara Harvey, Jacob and Ethan Cutts; seven great-grandchildren, Max Trudeau, Noah and Piper Crane, Aubrey and Ryan Murphy, Rylie Rodewald, Sloan Martin and baby Rodewald due in December; three brothers, Duane(Jennifer)Brey, Markesan; Delwyn(Marlys)Brey, Poy Sippi, and Darwin(Bernie)Brey, Berlin; brother-in-law, David(Shirley)Grandt, Neshkoro; nieces, nephews., other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11am at the Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont. Pastor John Taggatz will officate. Burial will be in Poy Sippi Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, at the funeral home, from 9-11AM. A memorial fund has been established.
Don's family would like to thank the Poy Sippi First responders and medical technicians for not only their assistance this week, but for the many times they offered their help over the last few years.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019