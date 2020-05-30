Oshkosh - Donald D. Ring, age 84, passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020 at Bethel Home. He was born on July 28, 1935 in Fond du Lac, a son of John and Catherine Roth Ring. He was baptized and confirmed at St Peter's Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. He graduated from Fond du Lac High School. On June 15, 1957 he married Marilyn Gruendemann at Zion Lutheran Church in Van Dyne.After graduation, he was employed at Automotive Supply, Fox and Krenn designing homes, Damrow Brothers, City of Fond du Lac, and then Leach Company from which he retired after 30 years of service. He and Marilyn also owned and ran Evergreen Farm and Nursery. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, UAW, and a 30-year member of the Pontiac Oakland International Club. He enjoyed working outdoors, building items, car shows, fishing, flea markets and watching races.He is survived by his wife Marilyn, his son Jeffrey, two daughters Suzanne (Tom) Baker, Cheryl (Bill) Cearns, five grandchildren Amber (Andy) Miller, Tyler (Miracle) Dukelow, Alexander (Hannah) Dukelow, Nicolette (Joe) Mathweg, Maxwell (Megan) Dukelow, 10 great-grandchildren, one brother Robert (Nancy) Ring, two sisters Jane Verhagen, and Karen Pelot.He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Roland and Ruth Gruendemann, two infant great grandchildren, brother-in-law Frank Verhagen, and nephew Nathan Pelot.A private graveside service is being planned. Due to the current situation with the Corona Virus, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a future date.A memorial has been established.The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Serenity Gardens at Bethel Home.