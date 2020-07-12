1/1
Donald Daczyk
Donald Daczyk

Oshkosh - Donald Daczyk, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020, with family by his side, after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born December 8, 1947, to Peter and Josephine Daczyk in Stevens Point. Don attended school in Menasha where he was raised. Don joined the U.S. Marine Corps and after serving he returned to Menasha and started a construction business. He married Pam Brown and together they started their family in the home he built. For many years he worked at C.R. Meyer doing a job he loved. Don enjoyed woodworking, building furniture and turning bowls. You can see much of his beautiful work he did in his home.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Pam; daughter, Jackie (Paul) Schulz; three adoring grandchildren, Victoria, Lauren and Brody; his mother, Josephine Daczyk; siblings, Alice Pollock, Ann Nack, Myron (Barb) Daczyk and Tim (Beth) Daczyk; nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, Peg Gierke.

Preceding Don in death were his father, Peter Daczyk; son, Jim Daczyk; and a brother-in-law, Fred Gierke.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Wearing a mask and social distancing will be appreciated. There will be no service held. Cremation will follow.

The family extends thanks to the ThedaCare Oncology department and the ThedaCare At Home Hospice staff, especially Amber, for the great job in caring for Don. Pam also wishes to specially thank her daughter Jackie and her sister Peg for all of their support and assistance.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
