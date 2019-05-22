|
|
Donald Dettlaff
Omro - Donald A. Dettlaff, age 82, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh on October 24, 1936 the son of the late Rupert and Sophie (Metko) Dettlaff. On July 2, 1955 he married Marlene Schoenick and enjoyed almost 64 years of marriage. Don served in the 32nd Infantry of the National Guard from 1955 to 1963, earning the rank of Sergeant. He began his work at the age of 14 at Alwin Brothers Cleaners. Other jobs included: Alexian Brothers Hospital, a salesman for home freezers, many years at Paine Lumber Company, Consolidated Gas Station, Morgan Door Company, and Nercon Engineering. He enjoyed nature, especially fishing and feeding all the animals that came to his yard, including birds, turkeys, and deer. He also enjoyed bowling and card games with family. Don was very active in Messiah Lutheran in Omro as the treasurer and on the Board of Elders. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children: Donald Dettlaff Jr., Debbie Jagodzinski, Carol Danhauer, Diane Borgardt and Doug (Jen) Dettlaff; grandchildren: Steven Jagodzinski, April (Adam) Gates, Shadrae Smith, Crystal (Tommy) Smith, Tabitha (Jonathon) Pearson, Jennifer (Nick) Weber, Annette Borgardt, Sophie and Sawyer Dettlaff; great-grandchildren: Skyler and Bradley Jagodzinski, Dezirae and Dayton Smith, Declyn and Corey Smith, Kaiden and Elina Pearson and Jackson Weber; brothers and sisters: Kathy Kitzman, Lois Eaton, Jerry (Rose Mary) Dettlaff, Judy Friar, Jim (Karen) Dettlaff, Tom Dettlaff, Midge Bartles and Glen Dettlaff; and brothers/sister-in-law: Dale Smith, Dan Becker and Dawn Dettlaff; nieces and nephews; and many friends from church. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters: Sr. Merryn (Ruth Dettlaff), Robert (Grace) Dettlaff, Dorothy (Carl) Phillips, Pat Becker, Marlyn (Glen) Gutsmiedl, Gloria Smith and Dave Dettlaff; and brother-in-law, Robert Eaton.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1st until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7394 Liberty School Road, Omro, with Rev. Philip Geiger officiating.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and staff at Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay, especially the ICU, for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Messiah Lutheran Church or donate in memory of Don to your .
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 22, 2019