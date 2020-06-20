Donald E. Noe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Noe

Oshkosh, WI - Donald E. Noe, age 97, of Oshkosh, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Park View Health Care Center. He was born on August 19, 1922 in Oshkosh a son of the late Leo and Mamie (Wilson) Noe. Don served his country in the US Army in Okinawa and was involved in working with pigeons sending messages etc. in the Army. His love for the birds followed him the rest of his life and he raised and raced pigeons and was a member of the Oshkosh Racing Pigeon Club. He was a shoe maker by trade and worked at Mondl's Shoes in Oshkosh from 1947 until 1984.

He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by a sister, Geraldine Cervanka of Florida; nieces and nephews, Robert (Jen) Noe, Alan (Joyce) Lemke, Patricia (Matt) Kaberlein, Kathy Rutz, Susan (Chuck) Blatz, Karen Beck, Tom (Barb) Noe, Joni Stutz, Ronald Noe, David (Lisa) Noe, Mike Cervanka, Steven (Cindy) Noe, Donna (Bob) Molus. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Leone "Oney" Penzenstadler, Clarence Noe, Ethel Lemke, Esther Lorenz, Harold Noe, Leo Noe Jr. Gerald Noe and Carlton Noe.

Funeral services for Don will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive with Rev. Louis Golamari officiating. Full military honors will follow the service and burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery. A time of visitation be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of service. It is asked that social distancing be observed. The family would like to thank the staff at Park View for the wonderful care that Don received while he was there.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved