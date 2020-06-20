Donald E. NoeOshkosh, WI - Donald E. Noe, age 97, of Oshkosh, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Park View Health Care Center. He was born on August 19, 1922 in Oshkosh a son of the late Leo and Mamie (Wilson) Noe. Don served his country in the US Army in Okinawa and was involved in working with pigeons sending messages etc. in the Army. His love for the birds followed him the rest of his life and he raised and raced pigeons and was a member of the Oshkosh Racing Pigeon Club. He was a shoe maker by trade and worked at Mondl's Shoes in Oshkosh from 1947 until 1984.He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by a sister, Geraldine Cervanka of Florida; nieces and nephews, Robert (Jen) Noe, Alan (Joyce) Lemke, Patricia (Matt) Kaberlein, Kathy Rutz, Susan (Chuck) Blatz, Karen Beck, Tom (Barb) Noe, Joni Stutz, Ronald Noe, David (Lisa) Noe, Mike Cervanka, Steven (Cindy) Noe, Donna (Bob) Molus. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Leone "Oney" Penzenstadler, Clarence Noe, Ethel Lemke, Esther Lorenz, Harold Noe, Leo Noe Jr. Gerald Noe and Carlton Noe.Funeral services for Don will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive with Rev. Louis Golamari officiating. Full military honors will follow the service and burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery. A time of visitation be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of service. It is asked that social distancing be observed. The family would like to thank the staff at Park View for the wonderful care that Don received while he was there.