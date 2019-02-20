Services
Wachholz & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Service
303 W Harvard St
Princeton, WI 54968
(920) 295-6631
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
202 S. Farmer St.
Princeton, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
202 S. Farmer St.
Princeton, WI
Donald F. Bethke


Donald F. Bethke Obituary
Donald F. Bethke

Germania - Donald F. Bethke, age 90, of Germania, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Patriot Place in Berlin. Don was born on September 13, 1928, in Oshkosh, WI, a son of Louis and Sidney (Hoeft) Bethke. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard for over 20 years. On June 13, 1953, he married Shirley Friedrichs at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Germania. For more than 40 years, Don was employed as a millwright supervisor at Kimberly Clark in Neenah.

Don loved his Monday morning men's breakfast group. He also loved shopping for bargains. Don had many outdoor hobbies including trapping, mushroom hunting, fishing, goose, turkey and deer hunting. Gardening was his passion and gladiolus were his favorite flowers to grow.

Don is survived by his 3 children, Roxanne (John) Delfosse of Oshkosh, Doug (friend, Lisa) Bethke of Neshkoro, Lisa Schild of Mequon, WI; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; special friend, Marian Heller of Germania; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Sidney Bethke; wife, Shirley; brother, Martin Bethke.

A memorial service for Donald F. Bethke will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Calvary Lutheran Church, 202 S. Farmer St., in Princeton. Pastor Robert Busse will officiate. Full military honors will conclude the service. Please visit our website at www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Don with his family.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 20, 2019
