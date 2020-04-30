|
|
Donald G. Kujawa
Oshkosh, WI - Don passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Sunday, April 26, at the age of 87. He was born to Ida and Frank Kujawa on March 25, 1933. He enjoyed a career in purchasing for manufacturing companies and as the Winnebago County Emergency Management Director. Don was an active member of the Oshkosh community throughout his adult life. He served as Chief of Staff of the Oshkosh Auxiliary Police for 51 years. He also served on committees for Sawdust Days, Celebration of Lights, and EAA Airventure. Don was also a lifelong Packer and Badger football fan.
Don was married to his wife Carol for 59-1/2 years. He is survived by Carol and their three children: Lynne (Kousha), David (Diane), and Robert (Jennifer). He is also survived by his brother James and sister Beverly (Marv) Weyenberg; brother-in-law Carl (Rhonda) Kulow; grandchildren Ella and Isaac; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Beth Ellen, and sister-in-law Judy.
Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Don's memory may be given to the Oshkosh Police Department or Mercy Health Foundation for Continuing Education for Nurses.
The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to the doctors and nurses who cared for him
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020