Donald H. Hertzberg, age 82, of Berlin, died peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Ascencion St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.He was born July 5, 1937, in Omro, the son of Harold and Alma Heise Hertzberg. Don grew up on the family farm and learned the values of faith in the Lord, dedication and teamwork from his parents. He was a 1957 graduate of Omro High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963. After returning home from the Navy he continued farming in the Town of Rushford area for many years. On June 27, 1964, he was united in marriage to Linda Belfeuil at Grace Lutheran Church in Omro.Along with farming, Don also worked in manufacturing at Nercon and Armstrong-Blum as an assembler and in the shipping and receiving department. He enjoyed attending church, farming, gardening, watching sunrises and sunsets with his wife, and feeding and watching birds. Don took delight in helping people and especially loved entertaining his grandchildren. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.He is survived and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Linda. He was a devoted father to three children, Cynthia (Daniel) Herbst, Robert "Bob" Hertzberg and Janet (Michael) Williams. Don enjoyed being grandpa to his four grandchildren, Dylan Herbst, Cole Herbst, Nicholas Williams and Rebecca Williams. He is further survived by his two sisters, Dorothy Bloede and Charmaine (Marvin) Litton; sister-in-law, Christine Lewis; brothers-in-law, Walter (Mary) Belfeuil and Eddie (Denise) Belfeuil; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman Hertzberg; parents-in-law, Walter (Ethel) Belfeuil; and brothers-in-law, Kenny Bloede and Armand Lewis.Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 11, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin, with Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin, and on Thursday at the church one hour prior to the services. In honor of Don's love for God and country, military honors will be performed at his interment in Borth Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran School. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Donald Hertzberg, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.