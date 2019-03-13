|
|
Donald Henry Olsen
De Pere - Donald H. Olsen, age 83, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, formerly of Oshkosh, passed away on March 9, 2019 from complications of lung cancer at Unity Hospice in De Pere, Wisconsin. He was born on January 8, 1936 to Frank and Angelica Olsen in Cook County, Illinois (Chicago).
His family was from Copenhagen, Denmark and he only spoke Danish until entering Kindergarten.
Don lived in Oshkosh until he joined the Army in 1958 where he served two years. While in the Army he met his beautiful wife Judy. They were married in Long Beach, California in 1960.
In 1963 he joined the Rath Meat Packing Company of Waterloo, Iowa where he was a top salesman. He went on to work for Hildchem in 1966 where he also was a leader in sales.
In 1971 Don started Olsen's Professional Maintenance Service (OPM) which operated until 1987. Don's company sponsored bowling teams that won 7 out of 8 championships . He suffered a stroke and had to sell his company. He then worked as a taxi driver, Schwann's salesman, and began working at Walmart later retiring at the age of 62.
Don loved playing sports, enjoyed downhill skiing, was a top bowler and greatly enjoyed fishing. He was naturally athletic and was good at most sports. He even played one year of semi-pro football for the Oshkosh Comets and had interest from Packer scouts. He loved the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks.
Don has many great memories of his children Kathy, Sandy, and Margie. He loved to hang out with them and their friends and shared many stories about the fun times he had with them.
Don is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Kathy (Kent Hubbard) Sabin, Margie (Wade) McKnight, grandson Chad (Brittany) Sabin, granddaughter Cortney (Robert) Zinda, grandsons Sean McKnight, Jacob McKnight and great-grandson Landon Sabin. He is preceded in death by daughter Sandy Olsen, parents Frank and Angelica Olsen, brother Frank Olsen and sister Evelyn Mitchell.
Instead of flowers a memorial is being established.
The funeral service for Donald will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1 pm at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI. Rev Tim Greenwald will be the officiant. A time of visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the funeral home and on Saturday from 12pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 am at Riverside City Cemetery, 1901 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh, WI.
The family wants to thank Unity Hospice of De Pere, Wisconsin for their wonderful care of Don during the four weeks that he was there. He loved the food there (especially the Sherbet) and watched lots of sports on the big TV.
For the full obituary please go to Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home website to leave condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 13, 2019