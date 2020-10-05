1/2
Donald Julius Koller
Donald Julius Koller

Ripon - Donald Julius Koller, age 85, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home.

Donald was born March 17, 1935, in Ripon, WI, the son of William and Clara (Altnau) Koller. He farmed and worked for Rueping Leather Company, retiring from the company in 1980. Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing and fished right up to his passing. He was a hard worker all his life and like fishing, he was still putting on roofs and cutting down trees till the end. Taking care of his family and providing for them was most important to Donald. He loved his grandchildren and worked hard to provide them a head start in life.

Survivors include his two sons, Bradley Koller of Oshkosh, WI and Marc (Robin) Koller of Eldorado, WI; grandchildren, William Joshua (Veronica) Koller of Oshkosh, WI, Jenica Koller of Menasha, WI, Jamison Koller of Eldorado, WI and two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Lyla Koller of Oshkosh, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William Koller, Jr. and daughter, Lori Koller.

Visitation for Donald will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 2 - 4:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.

Per Donald's wishes, there will not be a service. A memorial is being established in his name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
