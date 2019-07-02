|
Donald Kunde
Oshkosh - Donald J. Kunde, 89, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Eden Meadows. Donald was born on March 5, 1930, a son to Alfred and Elsie (Ratzburg) Kunde in Oshkosh. Donald married Marian Ruth Kunde on August 12, 1950 in Oshkosh; she preceded him in death on February 24, 2013.
Donald proudly owned and operated Kunde Memorials since 1962 and was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Oshkosh.
Don loved having meals at his favorite place, Perkins in Oshkosh and always looked forward to seeing and chatting with his favorite server, Leah. Even when Don spilled his coffee, Leah was there with a smile to help him clean up!
Donald is survived by his sons, Gerald (Debra) Kunde, and William (Peggy) Kunde; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Pero, Jason (Emily) Kunde, Abby Lane, Tyler Kunde, Jeremy Kunde, Alexa (Kevin) Juzenas, Katie (Shawn) Lawatsch, and Jarah Kunde; and his great grandchildren, Maribel Kunde, Ashe Kunde, Memphis Kunde, Brielle Kunde, Kenzie Lawatsch, and Clara Habeck.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife Marian Kunde and his three brothers, Elmer, Kenneth, and Armin, and his sister, Yvonne.
A funeral service for Donald will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home Westside with Rev. Andi Wolf officiating. A visitation will take place from 9 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Ellenwood Cemetery.
Special Thanks to the wonderful staff at Eden Meadows Rehabilitation suites, especially Dawn, who kept Don looking dapper every day. Also a special thanks to Tina Reichenberger, who was Don's caregiver at home before he moved to Eden Meadows. You were a blessing to Don!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 2 to July 3, 2019