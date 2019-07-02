Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kunde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Kunde


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Kunde Obituary
Donald Kunde

Oshkosh - Donald J. Kunde, 89, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Eden Meadows. Donald was born on March 5, 1930, a son to Alfred and Elsie (Ratzburg) Kunde in Oshkosh. Donald married Marian Ruth Kunde on August 12, 1950 in Oshkosh; she preceded him in death on February 24, 2013.

Donald proudly owned and operated Kunde Memorials since 1962 and was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Oshkosh.

Don loved having meals at his favorite place, Perkins in Oshkosh and always looked forward to seeing and chatting with his favorite server, Leah. Even when Don spilled his coffee, Leah was there with a smile to help him clean up!

Donald is survived by his sons, Gerald (Debra) Kunde, and William (Peggy) Kunde; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Pero, Jason (Emily) Kunde, Abby Lane, Tyler Kunde, Jeremy Kunde, Alexa (Kevin) Juzenas, Katie (Shawn) Lawatsch, and Jarah Kunde; and his great grandchildren, Maribel Kunde, Ashe Kunde, Memphis Kunde, Brielle Kunde, Kenzie Lawatsch, and Clara Habeck.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife Marian Kunde and his three brothers, Elmer, Kenneth, and Armin, and his sister, Yvonne.

A funeral service for Donald will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home Westside with Rev. Andi Wolf officiating. A visitation will take place from 9 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Ellenwood Cemetery.

Special Thanks to the wonderful staff at Eden Meadows Rehabilitation suites, especially Dawn, who kept Don looking dapper every day. Also a special thanks to Tina Reichenberger, who was Don's caregiver at home before he moved to Eden Meadows. You were a blessing to Don!

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
Download Now