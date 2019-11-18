|
Oshkosh - Donald L. Wood, age 72, of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday November 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 3, 1947 in Milwaukee the son of Rueben and Dorothy Grimm Wood. On March 16, 1968 he married Jennie Valenti in Milwaukee.
Donald was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed fishing, carpentry, music, singing, gaming, and sharing his knowledge. He was very tech savvy and interested in all aspects of computers or technology.
He is survived by his wife Jennie, his children Robert(Kristen) Wood, Jason(Jessica) Wood and Jennie Johns, one sister Dolores(Roger) Davidson, and five grandchildren Amelia, Elizabeth, Seth, Matthew, and Annabelle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters Rita, Arlene, and Elaine.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 22nd at the Masonic Lodge in Oshkosh at 10 a.m. A Masonic Service will be held at 11, followed by full military honors.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the York Rite Library and Museum, Inc. a 501(c) 3 organization. Checks should be made payable to "York Rite Library and Museum, Inc."
