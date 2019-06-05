|
|
Donald Lang
Omro - On Thursday, May 30, 2019, Donald Walter Lang (74),surrounded by family, passed away peacefully to join God in watching over his family and friends from his place in heaven. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was kind and generous and will be missed by all.
Don was born on September 28, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to the parents of Willis and Lorraine Lang. He graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee, WI. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 to 1971 and was a member of the American Legion. He was fiercely devoted to family and country. On June 26, 1976, Don married Bonnie Schultz (Wautoma) and proudly raised three boys Jeff, Tim and Ben. Don worked for Rockwell International for 34 years as a machine operator until his retirement in 2000. He was a longtime resident of Omro, WI.
In his early years Don refined his skills as a bowler, pool shark, boat racer and fisherman winning several tournaments during his life time. He loved the outdoors and became an avid hunter bagging many trophies. He also loved to watch golf, especially when Tiger was playing. He was a fan of most WI sports teams including the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. You could often find him in his recliner, remote control in hand, flipping through channels to find a favorite sporting event. Some of his favorite TV shows included Two and a Half Men, Blue Bloods, Gold Rush, Cops, Wicked Tuna, Alaska the Last Frontier and any action film ever made.
Don is survived by his loving wife Bonnie, his 3 sons and their families, Jeff, Erin, Rohan and Manning Lang, Omro, Tim Lang, Winneconne, Ben, Sarah Silverthorn, Makenna, Maeley, and Benett Lang, Omro, brothers and sister Ray, Arizona, Gene (Jean), California, Jim (Marlene), Winneconne, Carol (David) Kosloske, Milwaukee/Florida brother and sister in law Barry (Diane) Schultz, Muscoda, Brian Schultz, Omro, Brent (Amy) Schultz, Buffalo Grove IL, Bart (Brenda) Schultz, Maple Grove MN. Don is further survived by many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends especially close friend Mike Tadyzak and his puppy Zoey. Proceeded in death by his parents Willis and Lorraine Lang, his in-laws Lyle and Lila Schultz, nephew Chad Lang, his beloved dogs Izzy and Smokey, and many close friends.
Services will be held at the Borth United Methodist Church in Borth, WI (located at the intersection of County D and County XX, W304 County Road D, Berlin, WI) on Friday, June 7, 2019 with visitation from10 a.m. until noon and the memorial service beginning thereafter. Special thanks to Rev. Becky Kindschi and the congregation at Borth for their continued support and Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, Omro WI, for their thoughtful funeral arrangements A memorial will be established in Don's name.
RIP Donnie ….. you will live in our hearts forever. Semper Fi Marine.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 5, 2019