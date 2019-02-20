|
Donald Lillie
Oshkosh - Donald M. Lillie, age 83, of Oshkosh, died Friday February 15, 2019 at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born in Iron Mountain MI., on April 23, 1935 the son of the late Louis and Thresa Melelli Lillie. Don married Dorothy Mae Koish on September 15, 1956. She preceded him in death on January 14, 1989. He then married Jean Lillie on August 25, 1990 who also preceded him in death on December 30, 2014. Don received a Masters Degree in education from Northern Michigan University in Marquette. He spent the entirety of his 30 year teaching career employed by the Omro school district.
He was an Educator and a Coach. He taught and influenced many students, who went on to pursue careers in accounting and business. He also coached many a young man in baseball, at several different levels. Although, there were many, his personal highlight, was bringing a group of athletes together, to win conference gold for the Omro Foxes in 1969.
He passed at his favorite time of year…..when baseballs' spring training starts. Dad started counting the days till the spring opening, right after the last game of the World Series. I'm sure, after he is greeted by Dorothy and Jean, he'll head right to the big ball yard in the sky, there, he'll grab some bench next to his favorite manager, George "Sparky" Anderson, so they can "jaw some ball".
He was fiercely proud of his Italian heritage, his birthstate of Michigan and his sports teams -- Big Blue, the Lions and the Tigers......especially the TIGERS -- 35-45-68-84
Don is survived by his children; Mike (Anne) Lillie, of Oshkosh, Delynn (Dan) Nordhaus, Oshkosh, Joe (Judy) Lillie, Butternut WI., Cheryl (Tim) Drazkowski, Menasha, Mari (Mark) Lemke, Appleton, Patti (Craig) Howard, Appleton, and one sister; Marlene (Bill) Heckler, Shawano. He is further survived by fourteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday February 22, at 10:30 AM in St Raphael's Catholic Church in Oshkosh with the Rev Tom Long officiating. Family and friends may call at the church on Friday from 8:30 AM until the hour of services.
In lieu of flowers a memorial in his name will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 20, 2019